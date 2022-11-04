TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Rotary Clubs of Texarkana hosted the 46 Annual Public Safety Officer Appreciation Luncheon Thursday afternoon.

This luncheon honors all public safety officers from Texarkana, Texas, and Arkansas, as well as Bowie and Miller Counties.

“I think it’s extremely important that we recognize those in the law enforcement, fire safety areas of government for the great hard work that they do each and every day protecting and serving our citizens,” said Texarkana, Texas, Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

Brad Thompson was one of the eight first responders being honored. He is an engineer and driver for the Texarkana, Texas, fire department. Brad was awarded the Texarkana, Texas rotary firefighter of the year for his great work ethic, integrity, and going above and beyond to help others.