SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Amid Shreveport residents reporting water “smelling of rotten eggs,” the mayor’s bond committee is set to host a public meeting to discuss water and sewer projects.

Director of Water and Sewerage, William Daniel will discuss with citizens and hear their ideas, which will guide the capital bond projects for the following decades.

“Our water was absolutely awful for days. Very high levels of chlorine and other chemicals. When taking a shower, it was almost unbearable. Today, the smell is gone,” a Broadmoor resident wrote on Nextdoor, a social networking service for neighborhoods.

Others reported feeling nauseated when showering.

The Shreveport Citizen Capital Improvements Committee will hold the meeting on Thursday, September 23 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss water and sewer projects and their next steps.

The mayor’s conference room is located on the second floor of the Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street