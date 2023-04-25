SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prolec GE USA, a joint venture between Xignux and General Electric, will invest up to $28.5 million to expand its Caddo Parish facility and create new jobs.

According to a media release, the facility will manufacture electrical transformers used in wind farms, solar parks, and other industrial and renewable energy applications. An estimated $19.7 million of the total investment will go toward the acquisition of new equipment and the installation of a third production line, with the remainder going toward upgrades to the existing site and infrastructure.

Officials say the company expects to create 153 new direct jobs including machine operators, maintenance personnel, supervisors, and engineers while retaining 282 current positions.

The Louisiana Economic Development office estimates the project will result in an additional 162 new indirect jobs, for a total of 315 new jobs in the northwest region.

“I applaud Prolec GE for recognizing the business growth opportunity presented by the shift to cleaner fuel sources, and thank them for choosing Louisiana to serve those new and growing energy producers,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This expansion will grow the northwest Louisiana economy and create more than 300 new job opportunities for our state’s highly skilled and capable manufacturing workforce. Our state is positioned to lead the way as America and the world transition to cleaner energy.”

Prolec GE designs, manufactures, and sells products and solutions for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. As North America’s largest transformer producer, the company services a variety of industries including construction, engineering, and conventional and renewable energy.

The additional production capacity in Shreveport will help ease transformer supply chain concerns in the U.S. as Prolec GE looks to position itself for future growth.

“The hardworking and dedicated people of Louisiana were the main driver behind our decision to invest in our Shreveport operations,” Prolec GE Business Unit Director Sergio Eduardo Fernandez said. “We look forward to the continued success of the business and the betterment of our community.”

Improvements to the company’s 500,000-square-foot facility began earlier this year with cleaning and demolition work. Prolec GE expects construction on the new line to get underway in June with a target completion date of March 2024 and full production capacity by June 2024.

“Shreveport has a long and exemplary history of industrial and manufacturing dedicated employees,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “We are extremely excited about Prolec GE’s $28.5 million capital investment and the jobs it will bring to Shreveport and Caddo Parish. This is another opportunity when existing companies are willing to reinvest in the local community and help grow our workforce. We are fortunate to have Prolec GE expand its physical, capital, and employment footprint in Shreveport.”

To secure the project, the state of Louisiana offered Prolec GE a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart as well as a performance-based award of $500,000 for construction, equipment, and implementation of the new product line. The company is also expected to apply for the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“Our existing industry in north Louisiana continues to make a significant impact on the community, and Prolec GE’s new job creation is a substantial contribution to it,” North Louisiana Economic Partnership President & CEO Justyn Dixon said. “This additional investment in Caddo Parish is a testament to north Louisiana’s steadfast workforce and strong business climate. We congratulate the team at Prolec GE and are proud to have them a part of north Louisiana’s ecosystem.”

Individuals can register to be notified about job opportunities, hiring events, and news updates with Prolec GE here.