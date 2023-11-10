LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical abuse from an intimate partner.

Corporal Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department said locally they have seen a growing number of violent crimes involving domestic partnerships and relationships.

“911 is designed for when someone is in danger or someone you know is in danger. We want to use those. Those are immediate contact with emergency personnel so that we can get there and provide assistance in a quick manner,” said Corporal Bordelon.

He says they take domestic violence cases seriously because unfortunately, some become fatal.

However, before situations become violent or as people are attempting to leave domestic violent environments, local organizations like Project Celebration can provide support.

Project Celebration is an organization that supports both domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. They provide six free counseling sessions, medical help, and legal advocacy.

Help can start by calling their 24-hour hotline at 318-256-6242.

“There are people who call in who are whispering, who need help now. They need safety now. So Project Celebration has a safe house, we used to call it our shelter, but it’s a safe house and we can house those victims,” said Janell Brown, Domestic Violence Outreach Manager at Project Celebration.

Brown said the organization arranges to meet with victims to take them to the safe house which is at an unknown location for safety. Victims can be housed for up to 45 days as the organization helps them with other housing, furniture, or medical needs.

Project Celebration can also help victims obtain restraining orders. Shreveport Police clarified that they are not the ones who provide the orders.

“That’s actually done through the court system. So, once the restraining order has been issued, then our officers can take action if someone violates that restraining order,” said Corporal Bordelon.

If individuals are suffering in domestic violent partnerships, but are not in immediate danger, Project Celebration can offer support with something as simple as a conversation. Brown says if you know someone suffering, lending an ear and listening without judgment is the best.

“Many of the women that I talk to will say that they tried to say a little bit of something, and someone made fun of it or said you’re kidding, or no, or I’d knock him out, and they just kind of took a step backward, which means they stay in that abusiveness,” said Brown.

An abuser wishes to control and isolate, resources are available, so people know they are not suffering alone.

“Don’t base your self-worth on what someone else says, no matter who they are. Base your self-worth on what you say,” said Brown.