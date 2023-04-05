Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – To highlight the importance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Project Celebration has events to provide information and opportunities for community members to get involved.

Project Celebration Inc. was established in the 1980s to assist survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. The organization offers counseling, crisis intervention, advocacy, education, and other services.

The organization serves the Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, and Webster parishes.

Outreach and Children’s Advocate Aslan Godfrey describes what she loves about working for Project Celebration.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be a part in so many people’s healing journey, and that’s the most important thing to me and the most impactful thing that I feel like I’ve done through Project Celebration.”

For more information about any of the SAAM activities or to support Project Celebration visit projectcelebration.com

The 24-hour crisis hotline number is (318) 227-7900.