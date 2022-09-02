SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been rescinded for most of Shreveport.

According to an update released by the city late Friday night, the boil advisory has been lifted for the main pressure zone that impacts most Shreveport water customers and feeds the city’s hospitals.

The boil advisory for the Southeast zone was lifted early Friday afternoon after repairs were completed on four of the city’s water towers, where holes were discovered earlier this week during an annual inspection conducted with the help of Louisiana Department of Health drones. The holes exposed customers’ drinking water to potential contamination.

Only the west zone remains under a boil advisory, and the city says that is expected to be lifted Saturday.

Work on the last of the towers was completed just before noon on the West Shreveport elevated tank on Rice Road. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins shared photos on his official Facebook page of crews working that tower.

W Shreveport water tower (Source: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Facebook)

Crews evaluating W Shreveport water tower (Source: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Facebook)

Worker in safety gear prepping to go into tower (Source: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Facebook)

Worker entering tank (Source: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Facebook)

Crews on the ground at W Shreve water tank (Source: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Facebook)

Crew member on water tower platform (Source: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Facebook)

Crews finished repairs on Thursday at the St. Vincent water tower, the Linwood water tank, and the elevated ground storage site at 70th and Pines Road. Water sampling began when the work was completed. Water Department staff collected samples though the night, and once analyzed, LDH is expected to rescind the last of the boil advisory for the remaining zone.