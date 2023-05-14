HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mother’s Day crash on U.S. Highway 80 has claimed the life of a Princeton woman.

Rose Larkins, 69, was killed just after 3:30 p.m. on May 14, when two vehicles crashed near the intersection of LA Highway 614.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G say their preliminary investigation has found that a 2013 Town and Country minivan pulled out of a private parking lot and traveled eastbound down Highway 80. A 2008 Honda Accord was also headed east when the Honda collided with the Chrysler and the Chrysler rolled over. Larkins, who was unrestrained, was partially ejected from the Chrysler and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the minivan was not restrained, either, and suffered serious injuries.

Asia Miller, 28, of Minden, was the driver of the Accord. Officials say Miller was restrained and suffered moderate injuries as a result of the collision.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be analyzed, but officials say impairment is not believed to be a factor.

LSP said in a press release that wearing a seat belt will dramatically reduce the possibility of death or injury in a crash. They remind the public that every single person in a vehicle is required, by law, to wear a seatbelt.

So far in 2023, LSP Troop G has investigated 11 fatal crashes.

The crash that took the life of Larkins still remains under investigation by LSP Troop G.