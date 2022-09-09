SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Pride in the Park hosted its first event Saturday in Shreveport after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People Acting for Equity and Change (PACE) is hosted the first post-pandemic Pride in the Park, a fee-free event for families from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park. The event will feature food trucks, music, vendors, and activities for the whole family.

Individuals and families can bring their picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and well-behaved leashed pets to settle in for an afternoon of celebrating the LGBTQ+ lives in NWLA.

“It is geared towards families,” said PACE Vice President Katie Bickham. Families can bring their kids to for face painting, obstacle courses, and a drag queen storytime.

In years past, the event has brought thousands of people from the area to celebrate together. After six months of planning and more serious planning happening in the last days, Bickham is expecting a large turnout for the first post-pandemic event.

Along with vendors, food, and music, the LSU Health Shreveport will be offering monkeypox vaccines at the event. The League of Women Voters is also offering voter registration at the event for those who are interested in registering.

PACE is a nonpartisan non-profit organization in Shreveport seeking to advocate for LGBTQ+ voices both legislatively and through community-building events. “Our goal is to live in a city that doesn’t need PACE anymore,” Bickham said.

While Pride in the Park is one of the largest events hosted by PACE the non-profit also hosts monthly meet-ups for its members, poetry nights, and other free and open events.

You can keep up with PACE on their website or Facebook page.