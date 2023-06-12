SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to Louisiana State Representative Thomas Pressly the Jimmie Davis Bridge project will move forward with planned construction.

Representative Pressly took to Twitter to share his gratitude towards Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana DOTD.

After a wrap of the Louisiana Legislative Session last week, lawmakers from NWLA expressed disbelief that the state’s construction budget did not include the Jimmy Davis Bridge in the final budget to be approved by Governor Edwards.

Pressly also attributed the continuation of this project to legislative leadership and those who acknowledge the importance of this project.

“I’m very happy to report that the Jimmie Davis Bridge project is going to continue as scheduled with construction. I’m grateful to @LouisianaGov, @La_DOTD, legislative leadership, & everyone who continues to stress the importance of this project,” Pressly tweeted.