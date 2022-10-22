SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens of District G in Shreveport held a prayer protest Friday against Hustler Hollywood, the latest expression of discontent with the erotic boutique moving into the neighborhood.

Citizens gathered together in prayer and anger.

“Hollywood Hustler we don’t want you here. We live here. Our kids are here. We need positivity,” Ursula Bowman, candidate for Shreveport City Council District G, said.

They said they do not want the adult sex store to open and operate in their community.

“It’s right next to a high school, a daycare, a neighborhood and coming off the freeway, this is not the best place for it,” District G resident Denny Duron said.

They said it’s an unfit location right off Interstate 20.

“Is this the image we want for Shreveport when you first enter into the city?” Pastor Juan Bryant, Logos and Life Community Church said.

Ursula Bowman organized today. Her husband Jerry is the current councilman in the district.

“I think that when the business first applied they came under the name H&H LLC and I guess it didn’t raise a eyebrow at that time,” Jerry Bowman, Shreveport City Council District G said.

Bowman said he’s reviewing the business’ application to try and find a way to stop Hustler Hollywood from opening in Financial Plaza and wonders why city council was never notified.

“I do believe at some point when the name Hustler Hollywood came up, as a courtesy for city council or the city council representative which is me, should have been notified. Whether that’s the mayor’s office or CAO. Somebody should have been notified,” Bowman said.

They plan to continue holding rallies and update the current zoning laws to prevent this from happening again.