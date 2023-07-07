SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in north Shreveport came together to honor the victims of the mass shooting on the Fourth of July.

The community gathered on Pearl Street near Jones Mabry Road in the Martin Luther King neighborhood the site of the shooting.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Morad Aziz, 19-year-old Jarike Dorsey, 24-year-old Demorie Williams, and 17-year-old Syncere Brown. A local pastor prayed for an end to the community’s violence.

“We’re praying right now. Lord that you God help and hear from heaven. That you will forgive us for our sins,” he said.

Shreveport police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of men.

Handgun and rifle casings were located throughout the area. The shooting injured seven others. The suspects are at large.

Call Crime Stoppers to share any information about the shooting with law enforcement.