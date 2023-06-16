SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All clinic and outpatient services at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton are delayed due to widespread power outages.

A statement provided by the hospital is below:

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport clinic and outpatient services will be delayed today due to extended power outages across the area. We will be following up with specific clinic updates and information about any closures. Here are the closures caused by overnight storms in Shreveport-Bossier For the most timely information, here is a link to our Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Facebook page where our storm updates will be regularly posted. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

Check the hospital’s Facebook page to stay up-to-date for more information about closures.

Willis-Knighton Health System also reported via Facebook that they are experiencing power outages at the Pierremont and Bossier locations.

“Our Pierremont and Bossier locations have power outages today. We will have a delayed opening time for the two locations when the power is restored. Please call our North location for more details call 212-4475.”