BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory was issued for Bossier City water customers Friday morning.

The advisory affects customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and customers along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20.

Crews with the City of Bossier responded to a 12-inch water main break at 12 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The break was caused by a contractor performing work near a water main.

Currently, customers within this area are without water while repairs are made. The city expects repairs to be completed by 12:00 p.m.