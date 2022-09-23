SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grimmet Drive is partially closed following a crash that happened Friday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caddo 911 logs show the crash was called in around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmet Drive and Freestate Boulevard in Shreveport.

Crash intersection (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

GMC involved in crash on Grimmet Dr (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Sheriff’s vehicle involved in crash on Grimmet Dr (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Deputies say a GMC pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the passenger side of a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

The deputy, driver, and passenger of the pickup were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Grimmet Drive is closed from Hearne Avenue to Freestate Boulevard as deputies wait for tow trucks to clear the scene.

Updates to the road closure will be provided as CPSO provides them.