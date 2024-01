SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s staple vegan restaurant, Well+Fed, has announced they are permanently closing their doors this year.

The restaurant announced the decision in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

After seven years of being in business, the restaurant says that March 2 will be their final day of operation.

Well+Fed, located at 678 Egan Street, encourages the public to join them in ‘making these final weeks a celebration of moments shared.’