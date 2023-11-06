SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Christian Service has provided and served more than 3 million meals since 1970.

The local 501© 3 non-profit, Christian Service, says they continue the legacy of Sister Margaret McCaffery, who fed hungry children before they went to school and founded the Christian Service Hospitality House.

“It’s a symbolic meal that is a piece of bread, a glass of water, and a bowl of soup is a meal that lets people know how to actually feel to go to bed hungry,” said Executive Director of Christian Services, Al Moore.

Christian Services says the number of people needing meals increases every year. And they have served at least 13,000 more plates since last year, with the year still counting down.

The Poor Man`s Supper is Christian Service’s only fundraiser they host. Donations of time, funds, and food are always needed.

This year, Christian Services’ goal is to raise $25,000 to purchase a fryer to serve more hot meals.

“This is a very important event for us, so we can try to raise the money to continue to feed the needy in our community. I know sister Margaret is looking down 50 years later. And we are still doing her vision,” said Moore.