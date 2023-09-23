SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a runaway teen who could have possibly traveled to Minden.

Police say 15-year-old Deandrea Dillard was last seen at his home in the 3100 block of Chestnut Drive on September 15.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and beige pants. Dillard is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. According to an SPD release sharing information about the missing teen, Dillard may be in Minden.

Anyone with information about Deandrea Dillard’s location is urged to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3.