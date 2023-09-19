CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A child is dead after what investigators believe was an attack by an animal in Claiborne Parish.

According to authorities, two young children – a four-year-old and a seventeen-month-old, walked away from a residence in the 100 block of Winkler Road near Haynesville in rural Claiborne Parish. Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence where the children were last seen at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

The four-year-old was found one-half a mile from the Winkler Road residence at approximately 10:29 p.m. and received medical treatment for minor scratches before being released to a guardian.

Louisiana State Police, David Wade Correctional Center Canine Officers, Claiborne Parish Deputy Sheriffs, private citizens, and volunteer firefighters began searching the area. At approximately 12:05 p.m., the 17-month-old was found deceased north of Kendrick Springs Road in a place where timber had been cleared recently.

Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies said the cause of death of Da Angelo Manning appears to be the result of an animal attack. His body is currently undergoing an autopsy.

The investigation into Manning’s death is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.