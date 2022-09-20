SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since June.

SPD said in a release Tuesday, that 43-year-old Carzie B. Rhodes has been missing since June 5, 2022. A family member last spoke to her on that day, over the phone.

Rhodes has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds and goes by the nickname ‘Moo Moo’.

Police are asking anyone with information or who knows Rhodes’s location to contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.