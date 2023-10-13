SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pedestrian was fatally injured in south Shreveport after she was struck by two cars while attempting to cross the interstate on Thursday night.

According to Shreveport police, a female was attempting to cross the interstate at I-49 and 3132 when she was hit by at least two vehicles and died as a result of her injuries.

Bert Kouns Industrial Loop was shut down for about 6 hours while the crash scene was investigated. Neither driver was cited and police said both drivers volunteered to submit toxicology samples as is routine with crashes. While the results are not available at this time, SPD does not suspect driver impairment as a factor.

This investigation is ongoing.