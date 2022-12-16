A body was found in a home in 200 block of Kelly Street. (Source: Jaelon Jackson)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning.

According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.

Police say due to the decomposition of the body, it is too early for officials to know the cause of death. The person appears to have been dead for some time, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.