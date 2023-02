Crash on East 70th near Elgin, River Road (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating the cause of a multi-car collision Saturday afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Caddo 911 logs show a major accident reported at 12:13 p.m. on East 70 Street near River Road and Elgin Streets.

According to SPD, two cars were involved in the crash, and two people were brought to an area hospital for treatment of injuries considered non-life-threatening.