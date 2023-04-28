SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police detained multiple people as part of shots fired investigation Friday afternoon.

Caddo 911 emergency reports show that someone reported shots fired in the 2700 block of Jewella Avenue.

Several detained during Jewella Ave shots fired investigation in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) Police investigate shots fired on Jewella Ave (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) police investigate shots fired on Jewella Ave in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

When officers arrived, they pulled a vehicle over, and at that time, two individuals jumped out of the vehicle and ran, according to Shreveport police.

Four people have been detained for questioning. They have not been identified by police as suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation; details will be updated as police provide them.