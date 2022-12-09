HEFLIN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 371 early Friday morning.

According to police, 57-year-old Paul Born of Coushatta was fatally injured in the crash just before 6 a.m. just north of LA Hwy 531.

Police say Born was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro north on Hwy 371 at a high rate of speed when his car hit left the roadway and hit an embankment. The collision’s impact caused the Camaro to roll through a creek and strike a tree.

Born was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was brought to Minden Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police do not suspect impairment as a factor but routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers remind drivers to obey all posted speed limits and avoid distracted driving.

“Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities. In addition, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.” Louisiana State Police

In 2022, Troop G investigated 34 fatal crashes, resulting in 37 deaths.