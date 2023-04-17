BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cordish Companies presented master project plans to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board Monday for the redevelopment of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City.

Cordish intends to transform the property into a world-class Live! casino resort and entertainment destination. Centrally, this includes the construction of an entirely new, first-class land-based Live! casino and the removal of the existing casino riverboat.

The new casino is expected to create new jobs and generate millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community.

“We are very excited to welcome The Cordish Companies team to Bossier City and look forward to working with them on this beautiful project,” said Thomas Chandler, Mayor of Bossier City, LA. “Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana will attract millions of visitors to our city, create substantial new jobs, and generate additional significant tax revenue for our community. It’s a life changer for our region.”

The old DiamondJacks casino in Bossier City, La.

The new facility will house upwards of 47,000 square feet of gaming space, including:

1,000+ slots and electronic table games

30+ live-action table games

an upscale 400+ room resort-style hotel

a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art event center for top-name entertainment, meetings, conventions, non-profit and social gathering;

structured and surface parking

30,000-square-feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment venues including 6+ new food and beverage outlets featuring nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar

Plans for dining in the new facility include a high-end steakhouse, an Asian restaurant, a premier sports bar called Sports & Social, and a PBR Cowboy Bar.

“The development of the old Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City will be transformative,” said Greg Guida, the Co-CEO of Foundation Gaming & Entertainment. “We are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Concept art for the new casino. (Source: The Cordish Companies)

Ronnie Johns, the Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, said he thanks Cordish for choosing to bring their expertise and major investment to Louisiana’s gaming market.

“We will be working closely with both Foundation and Cordish to make this project a reality as soon as possible,” said Johns, “to deliver a gaming and entertainment destination that Louisiana can be proud of.”

The new facility is expected to open in 2025.