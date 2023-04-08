SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large pet adoption event is rolling into Shreveport today that anyone considering adding a fur baby to their family does not want to miss.

The North Shore Animal League of America‘s Tour for Life is the “largest cooperative pet adoption events in the country.”

The group will stop in Shreveport on Saturday afternoon to showcase local animal rescues and dogs and cats needing homes. They are partnering with the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana to encourage people to adopt.

“Focusing on the non-profit rescue organizations locally and just really trying to increase the visibility of the dogs that they have available and just their organizations in general,” Heather White, Humane Society of NWLA volunteer, said.

The event is Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hollywood Feed on East 70th Street. You can fill out an adoption application here.

The Marshal Pet Adoption Center will also host an adoption day on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Adam of Marshal is sponsoring 50% off animal adoptions.