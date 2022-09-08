SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two days after Shreveport‘s Health Care Trust Fund Board appeared to pass a three-tiered insurance coverage plan for city employees, Mayor Adrian Perkins clarified Friday that it was actually rejected.

“At Wednesday’s Health Care Trust Fund Board meeting, there was a vote of 4 to 3 with one person abstaining, where the three-tier option was rejected,” said Perkins, who is on the board and voted in favor of the plan. The board’s bylaws require a majority of five votes, however, and the nine-member board is short one member due to a resignation.

“Now the board, we must continue to look for the best options available going forward and what’s sustainable for the city of Shreveport and employees.”

Still, the mayor continued to defend the plan.

“People ask why won’t you just keep things the same? Here’s the reason why: it is unsustainable for our city and unsustainable for our employees,” Perkins said.

“We can’t continue to pay millions and millions year in and year out with the rising health care cost. We have to make sure we are being fiscally responsible while finding the absolute best deals that the city can afford and that the city’s employees can afford.”

And Perkins said employees share of those rising costs would double under the current city ordinance.

“So anybody that says we don’t care is just dead wrong. We’re doing this so they don’t have to carry the burden of rising health care costs.”

The tiered BCBSLA Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plan offers the lowest deductibles to city employees who use providers within the Oschner, LSU, and CHRISTUS health systems. A second tier adds Willis-Knighton providers at a higher deductible. The third tier covers out-of-network providers with the highest deductibles in the plan.

Critics, including the Shreveport Police Officers Association, say it would make going to providers outside of the Oschner LSU Health System or CHRISTUS more expensive and take control away from city employees, but the mayor insists costs will stay the same for those who use Willis-Knighton providers.

“These lower-cost providers in tier 1 would see slightly lower costs for themselves and their families,” Perkins explained. “If employees go to other health care networks to their network of choice, for example, Willis-Knighton, there would be no increased cost to those employees.”

The proposed plan also includes Group Medicare Advantage under Blue Cross Blue Shield for retirees, which is not available to those using Willis-Knighton hospitals and doctors.

Willis-Knighton President & CEO Jaf Fielder says its insurance partner Aetna gave a preliminary presentation to the Health Care Trust Fund board in April but that a formal request for proposals (RFP) was never advertised and they were never asked for one. If they had, Fielder says, they could have come up with a competitive plan.

Instead, the Health Care Trust Fund Board voted to move forward with BCBSLA and set Wednesday’s special meeting to vote on whether to recommend the insurer’s tiered plans to the city council.

“Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s plan was $1.6 million cheaper than the Aetna plan. Well, if you’re not in a formal RFP process where both organizations are given the same amount of information, how do you know you have a cheaper plan? How do you know that you have a competitive process, and you’re saving the city the most amount of money and that the employees and retirees are getting the best deal?”

The mayor says consulting firm Gallagher conducted the RFP process under contract with the city and told the administration that requests for proposals had been issued to all interested parties.

“Gallagher has those documents, we have emails to show that they told us that they issued an RFP and engaged all the insurance carriers that were interested. But they’re not responsive,” Perkins said. “Whenever we contract, if the city had an RFP process, we’re under Louisiana procurement laws, and that is a very visible process. You can simply do a public records request, and you can see that. When we have a contractor that does it, we don’t have access to those documents.”

Perkins Friday also addressed social media chatter that he slept through parts of the Health Care Trust Fund Board meeting. Perkins says there is no video proof that he was asleep during the meeting as the circulating photos suggest.