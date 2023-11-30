HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Oct. 1893, the owner of the largest plant nursery in the Atlantic and the South survived an assassination attempt caused by a family feud on the Hatfield and McCoy level.

To protect his own life, A. K. Clingman, the plant nursery owner, uprooted his business in Homer, La., and moved himself, his plants, and his pocketbook to DeSoto Parish.

Many people in the town of Homer were once sad that Clingman moved his business and his pocketbook, but A. K. Clingman had had enough of the Ramsey-Tuggle feud in Claiborne Parish. He couldn’t take it anymore.

And that’s why this story is so weird.

Clingman’s plant nursery was impressive because his catalogs and the ideas behind them were ahead of their time. Clingman taught in the 1800s, and still teaches biproxy today, how to grow apples year-round in NWLA.

If you’re into agriculture, you know that’s important.

Weird history

If you’ve never heard of the Ramsey-Tuggle feud or of Clingman’s plant nursery, you’re not alone. To this very day in Claiborne Parish, some folks get nervous when others even talk about taking the old historic Ramsey-Tuggle feud marker out of storage and putting it on display again within Homer’s city limits.

This article about the Ramsey-Tuggle Feud in Claiborne Parish, La. appeared in the Kansas City Gazette, Nov. 1893

Then there’s the agricultural side of this story, where it took humanity more than ten thousand years to figure out how to farm, discover something called continents, comprehend the existence of latitudes and longitude and growing zones, begin measuring rainfall and temperatures, compare and contrast similar plants from around the world, and arrive in a place where all of that information could translate into the best possible situation for a self-sufficient, homesteading family in the deep American South.

If you’ve never even heard of A. K. Clingman’s plant nursery, it’s not a conspiracy. Clingman was one of the rare souls who compiled all available information about fruit trees and plants from across the entire world and experimented to find exactly what fruit trees and plants would work in northern Louisiana, but most people had homesteads in that day.

If he were alive today, A. W. Clingman might be considered an agricultural genius. But wrapped deeply within Clingman’s story is another storyline–one of the bloody Ramsey-Tuggle feud that left at least twenty people dead or injured in Claiborne Parish. And it’s a miracle that Clingman wasn’t killed when he dared to state the obvious–that people in Claiborne Parish aught not shoot at each other.

The bloody vendetta

The Kansas City Gazette published an article on the Ramsey-Tuggle Feud on Nov. 2, 1893, calling the whole mess “A Bloody Vendetta.”

And that’s exactly what it was, too.

(If you’re interested in the Ramsey-Tuggle Feud keep reading, but if you’re only interested in learning how to grow apples year-round then scoot on down to the section of this article called “Clingman’s genius.”)

So you’ve decided to read about the feud? Great. You’re about to learn how a dog started a war between the Ramseys and the Tuggles, two families that both lived on Trenton Road outside of Homer.

The Kansas City Gazette featured caricatures of people killed in Claiborne Parish’s Ramsey-Tuggle Feud in the early 1890s.

It’s said that there were five boys in the Tuggle family, and one of them was a good-looking young man named Joe who was more than six feet tall. And it’s Joe who supposedly started a family-wide fight over a dog–though some think the feud was actually started over Joe’s gal.

Here’s how it went: Joe Tuggle had a girlfriend who possessed skin of a different color, which upset some members of the community. Then there was Joe’s hot temper, which might or might not have been the result of other people’s reactions to his and/or his girlfriend’s skin color.

But regardless of how or where or when he got that hot temper, Joe’s temper was scalding and there wasn’t a man in Claiborne Parish in 1893 that could calm Joe down.

Old rumors from the day, which are confirmed in historic sources, claim Joe Tuggle got ticked off at a guy named Billy Maddax because Maddox made a snotty remark. Some say the remark was about Joe’s girlfriend. But no matter what the remark was about, the two men came to blows because of a dog.

Whether the dog belonged to Billy or Joe we do not know, and we don’t know what the dog was doing to make one or both of the men angry.

But we do know that the fight was about the dog, but at the same time it wasn’t really about the dog. It was about something deeper, darker, and it had been brewing for a while before the dog became the excuse the two men needed to fight.

Ode to Billy and Joe

A few days after Billy and Joe’s argument about the dog, Billy Maddax’s corpse was found on the side of the road. He had been shot in the back, and there was a plum seed clenched between his teeth.

And get this–footprints from Billy’s murder scene led toward Joe Tuggle’s house.

Did Joe murder Billy? That was the question, and nobody knew the answer–except for maybe Joe.

Next thing you know, a man got drunk and the law locked him up in Homer. The drunk man confessed he had been paid $50 to kill Billy Maddax. Who paid him? Supposedly it was Joe Tuggle.

A guy by the name of John Ramsey was one of the men who took the drunk man’s confession, but he wouldn’t accept the confession because the “murderer” had been drunk when he made it.

After the drunk man sobered up and they let him out of jail he talked about how John Ramsey made him confess to killing Billy, and that’s when things got extra weird.

A bunch of men dressed like women started hanging around John Ramsey’s house. (Yes, that’s what historic sources from the 1800s claim.)

Historians have no idea why, by the way, or if that part of the story even matters.

Then somebody shot at John Ramsey, though they missed him, and John’s cook was given a powder to put in John’s coffee. But the cook squealed like a pig and John Ramsey decided right about then that he needed to kill Joe Tuggle.

Joe Tuggle didn’t like the idea of being killed, and he wanted to kill John Ramsey, and on a Saturday afternoon the two ran into each other in downtown Homer. It was their chance to kill one another–and neither man wanted to waste the opportunity.

John Ramsey came out of a store on the square in downtown Homer, near the Claiborne Parish courthouse lawn, and he yelled, “Look out, Joe” as he fired his shotgun at Joe Tuggle.

The Claiborne Parish Courthouse on the square in downtown Homer still looks very similar to how it appeared in the late 1890s. Image: KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp.

Joe Tuggle took off on his horse across the courthouse square and finally fell off his high horse right there in the middle of town. He’d been shot in the side and yet he was running as fast as he could while John Ramsey chased after him. And as the two men tried their best to shoot and kill one another, paying absolutely no mind to the innocent folks who were out shopping on that otherwise lovely Saturday, another man was killed by a bullet not meant for him.

Joe Tuggle got away, and the two men wouldn’t meet again until the Claiborne Parish Fair.

The next time Joe and John met, Joe Tuggle had a Winchester and just before he shot he yelled, “Look out, John.”

John Ramsey heard those words, slightly altered from the version he had previously said before he shot at Joe, and John ran into a store where Joe Tuggle’s brother, Hamp, immediately struck him in the face. That’s when Bill Ramsey, a relative of John’s, shot at Hamp and hit Hamp in his left hand.

Hamp was a creepy dude, though, with a temper like his brother’s we assume because Hamp caught Bill’s pistol with his wounded hand and then emptied his own gun into Bill’s chest.

By this point, you might be wondering what in the heck all of these murders have to do with apple trees, and you’re on point to have such a question, too. The answer will be here soon enough, though.

The bloody feud between the Tuggles and the Ramseys kept on and on until there were almost 20 people either listed as wounded or dead, and the community at large was getting really aggravated because the law wouldn’t do a thing about it. (They were afraid.)

Relatives of those who had begun the feud were getting shot and killed in their wagons, on the side of the road, and in other unexpected places until there were only two adult male members of the families left living in the parish: Hamp Tuggle and Tom Kinder. (Kinder was a Ramsey.)

It was said that Hamp and Tom were stalking each other in the swamps.

The plant nursery owner who was almost murdered by a Ramsey

That’s when A. W. Clingman, one of the most prominent businessmen in town, started speaking about the Ramsey-Tuggle feud with disdain, which infuriated Tom Kinder. But Clingman was a plant lover, not a fighter. He wanted the parish to have the amount of peace necessary for a business to maintain prosperity.

Clingman was a plant person. He had previously written he knew of no greater blessing that a kind Providence might have bestowed on the human race than good fruits. He wasn’t kidding, either. Clingman loved plants, whether they were ornamentals or fruit trees, and his work propagated plants that throve (thrived) across the South.

Clingman was brilliant. He calculated the harvest dates of differing varieties of apple trees, for instance, and gave his customers the knowledge and ability they needed to grow different types of apple trees in their orchards so they could eat fresh apples year-round.

Clingman did the same thing for other types of fruit trees, too, and that’s just a glimpse of Clingman’s life work.

But it doesn’t matter how brilliant you are at growing trees and plants when you find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that’s exactly where Clingman was in Oct. 1893.

A.K. Clingman’s image from the Shreveport Times, Oct. 24, 1894.

“The attempted assassination of A. K. Clingman, proprietor of the Clingman nursery, growing out of the Ramsey-Tuggle feud, (has) finally aroused the people of Claiborne Parish who have announced their determination to put an end to this disgraceful feud and the frequent assassinations that have resulted from it,” we learn in the Oct. 28, 1893 Baxter Springs News.

Word of the Ramsey-Tuggle Feud had gone around the country, with headline fodder stating that ten people had been killed and nine seriously wounded before one of the Ramseys attempted to murder Clingman.

Clingman became outspoken about his disdain for the Ramsey-Tuggle feud in the 1890s. But when Tom Kinder, the last remaining Ramsey in Claiborne Parish, heard about Clingman’s aggravation with the feud it snapped something inside of him. Most of the Ramseys had either been killed or moved out of town, but Tom Kinder was still there and he didn’t like the names of his kinfolks being on people’s tongues.

Kinder threatened Clingman, and that didn’t go over well. The two exchanged shots and neither were harmed, but after the shootout, the sheriff took off after Kinder with bloodhounds. Enough was enough.

“The police jury of Claiborne Parish, the mayor and selectmen of the town of Homer, and Mr. A. K. Clingman, individually, have offered rewards aggregating $1,000 for the arrest and delivery of the person of Thos. D. Kinder to the sheriff of Claiborne Parish for the crime of shooting at with intent to murder Mr. A. K. Clingman, at his home on Oct. 21,” the Shreveport Times reported on Oct. 26, 1893.

Governor Foster (Louisiana) was expected to add another $500 to the bounty on Tom Kinder’s head.

“Kinder is a desperate man, but there are men made for just such an opportunity as is now offered to make $2,000 and win fame,” the Shreveport Times article stressed.

But in the end, the bounty wasn’t reason enough to keep Clingman in Homer. He didn’t feel safe there anymore, so he moved the largest plant nursery in the Atlantic and the South to Keithville in DeSoto Parish.

Clingman wrote, prior to his attempted murder, that it was the great desire of his life to convince everyone who owned a part (however small) of this beautiful domain (NWLA) that it was their duty to plant fruits and thus provide a blessing to his family for the improvement and preservation of health and to promote happiness. And that’s what Clingman continued to do with his life after he moved away from Homer, too.

FILE: Apple harvest. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

But the story doesn’t end there. In fact, the story is only beginning.

If you want to learn Clingman’s trick from growing apple trees in your orchard that produce apples year round, keep reading. If you don’t care about such things, read no further.

Clingman’s genius

Thanks to Clingman’s advertisement order books, we know the list of apple trees he sold at his plant nursery.

Clingman recommended planting “judicious selections of summer, autumn, and winter sorts” in strong clay or sandy loam with clay subsoil. He insisted that one could eat apples grown in their home orchard all year long.

Clingman’s catalogs actually prove that it is possible to plant an apple orchard that may be harvested during almost all seasons–from late spring until early winter. Clingman even explained which type of apple tree produces apples that can be stored and eaten all winter long.

And though some of the heirloom apple trees Clingman sold at his plant nursery in the late 1890s have since gone extinct, others are still fairly easy to track down.

That’s why KTAL has compiled a list of apple names for you and linked to websites where you may either order or learn more about these varieties.

Why did Clingman create such a list? He believed that on hot days the human body yearns for juicy, refreshing fruits. And he believed that fruits are good for our health. And now KTAL wants you to have the information you need to decide which of Clingman’s apple tree recommendations are right for your property.

Clingman’s summer variety apples

Clingman’s autumn apple varieties

Clingman’s winter apple varieties

Clingman’s Russian apple recommendations

Clingman’s German apple recommendations

Clingman’s crab apples

Once you’ve planted your new apple orchard, you’ll need tips to get it going. Clingman wrote that soil for apple trees should be well-drained, and you can use lime and ashes around your trees. He also suggested washing your tree trunks and tree forks with common soft soap during spring and summer.

“Choice fruits will do more to enhance the profits of the farm, add to the health, comfort, and happiness of the family, beauty and selling value of a country home, than anything else that can be obtained for the same outlay,” Clingman once wrote.

Do you think he was right?