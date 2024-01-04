NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A pedestrian died in New Boston Sunday when an SUV struck her while crossing the road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ann Lee Green of Maud, Texas was driving a Chevrolet Trax northbound on South State Highway 8 when she crashed into the woman around 10:07 p.m.

Officials identified the victim as Alisha Mcculler Parker of New Boston, Texas. Justice of the Peace Catie Hawkins pronounced Parker dead at the scene.

Green was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Authorities say she was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the TDPS.