MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department said an 88-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday night.

Marlene Floyd, 88 of Marshall, was walking down the 2600 block of East Houston Street when she was struck by a car. She died from her injuries by the time first responders arrived on scene around 10:40 p.m., according to a press release.

The 71-year-old driver stayed on the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators, Marshall Police Department said.

Police Chief Cliff Carruth stressed the importance of drivers and pedestrians paying full attention to the road because accidents like this are all too common.

“It is a tragedy for all involved. We will keep these families in our prayers,” Chief Carruth said.

Officials said no charges have been filed in this case and an investigation is ongoing.