SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday night while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

Shreveport police say that the man was hit in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road just after 7:30 p.m. The man was crossing the road in dark clothing in front of the Triple J when he was struck by an SUV and died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and police are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

Investigators are still on the scene, and the driver will be given toxicology tests.