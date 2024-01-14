SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pay raises were approved for Shreveport police and fire personnel.

City council approved a 3% pay increase for the police and fire department that goes into effect on February 1.

Starting recruits will make a little more than $33,000 annually. Officers will make $41,000.

Corporals between 42-$45,000 annually, depending on their years of experience.

Sergeants – $50,000. Lieutenants $55,000. Captains – $60,000. Jailers can make between $35 – 52,000 depending on their years of experience. Communications and technicians can make between$48 – $68,000 annually salary.

The department also offers various incentive programs that come with increased pay for employees throughout the year.