SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff s Office, the Bossier City Marshals Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, Bossier Public Schools, and parents gathered Monday for an adult-only conversation about protecting children against online dangers.

Stakeholders packed the Bossier Instructional Center on Airline Drive for the “Protecting Our Kids” forum to learn more about the dangers kids face online and how to keep them safe from predators.

Many parents were shocked when they learned the vast and often creative ways predators can access unsuspecting children through electronic devices, social media, video gaming, and apps.

“If I could, I would do this all over the parish at a time that every parent could come because it was so informative and so necessary, especially in the times that we are in when technology is the way to go,” mother of three Zandra Ashley said.

Ashley says her eyes were opened to the number and variety of apps young people can use to communicate and how many apps allow secret or disappearing messages.

“I would say some of the apps that are out there target young people. I can’t say that I was surprised that our young people have so many different ways around to use technology, secret messaging, and all of that,” Ashley said.

Ashley’s husband, Darrin Ashley, said the very frank and eye-opening chat gave him a better understanding of how many features within social media apps can expose children to unknown dangers.

“Some of the hidden chat features like in Facebook messenger, the secret messenger options that existed in there I didn’t know that was there. Things are evolving and changing all the time, so as soon as you think you know something, it changes again,” Darrin Ashley said.

Young children and teens can become targets without even knowing, which is why Ashley says she monitors their child’s screen time.

“And I’m cautious of what I give my kids access to. Knowing that we really can’t control, your phone is really just a computer in your hand, so we do monitor their phone, Ashley said.

Ashley said after the “Protecting Our Kids” meeting, they will monitor the apps their kids use.

Anyone who has knowledge of suspicious activity on a child’s phone you can call the bossier sheriff’s office.