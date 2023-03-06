SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mudbug Madness Festival is bringing Paddy in the Plaza back to Shreveport’s Festival Plaza.

The St. Patrick’s Day event will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 11 pm and will feature food trucks, live music, and cold green beer. Stiff Necked Fools, Cowboy Mouth, and The Hollow Decks will provide musical entertainment.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.mudbugmadness.com.

A treasure hunt for a $1000 Pot of Gold will coincide with the event. Treasure Hunt clues will be released on the 10 pm newscast of KTAL NBC 6 beginning March 6.

You can also get them the following morning on Townsquare Radio stations and on the Mudbug Madness Facebook page. The treasure hunt is sponsored by Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack.

For more information on Paddy in the Plaza or the Treasure Hunt, visit www.mudbugmadness.com or call 318-658-0758.