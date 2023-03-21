SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A medical cannabis dispensary owner said she welcomes a Louisiana Legislature proposal to decriminalize marijuana.

The proposition by Louisiana State Representative Candace Newell, if passed, would be a sweeping legislative change that would open a legal cannabis market. That legal market would be welcomed by Shreveport medical cannabis dispenser The Cannabis Nurse.

Devin is the owner of The Cannabis Nurse and a proponent of marijuana reform. She agrees with Newell and believes marijuana should be decriminalized statewide. State regulations allow small amounts of marijuana, but the enforcement from parish to parish could vary. Newell’s proposal would change that.

Product knowledge and safety are other reasons Devin cited for supporting a regulated legal cannabis market.

“Safety-wise, it would be better because dispensaries would have a cleaner product,” Devin said.

Devin believes statewide and consistent marijuana regulations would be better for dispensers and consumers.