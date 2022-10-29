SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September.

Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a phone call as he was leaving his Shreveport office on September 21 informing him that his building located at 114 Texas Street was engulfed in flames.

When Hunter arrived, he saw a fire he described as “pretty healthy.”

“I observed what looked like a pretty healthy fire destroying my property. Which was surprising to me considering that property has never had electricity, gas, or water on. It’s been blighted since its purchase,” Hunter said.

Hunter said he purchased the building from the City of Shreveport in 2019 but was not given a title until the second quarter of 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked why he purchased that property, which was already in need of repair, Hunter asked why not.

“Why not that property? I mean, it’s a jewel in north Shreveport. It’s the first thing you see, as people say, as you come over the bridge,” Hunter said.

Now the scorched structure with exterior walls on the verge of collapse has neighbors calling for the building’s demolition.

Owner of Sand Bar, Tim Huck said in a previous interview with NBC 6 News that the building’s charred remains are an unsightly welcome to downtown Shreveport and a burden on other businesses.

“One person’s neglect is now causing financial burden, mental burden,” Huck said. “And just a black eye on, on the city. For what started as just one person’s neglect.”

Two days after the fire, the city issued a 30-day notice to demolish what remains of the building. Hunter says he does not oppose the demolition but believes a conversation between himself and city leadership is warranted.

“If it’s your desire to demo this property, take the adequate steps, meet with the owner and say this is our contribution to removing this blight. And in exchange for that would you be willing to build on it,” Hunter said.

Hunter said his dream for the property was to transform it into multi-unit housing.

“That property sat vacant in that same position for 20 years. I’ve had it for three, two of which were COVID. In the single year, I’ve had an opportunity to do something we were at the part of trying to build housing, twelve to fourteen units,” Hunter said. “Now I have to file an injunction to stop them, so we can at least have the conversation about how we can collectively proceed.”

When asked for a comment city leaders say they were advised by the City Attorney’s Office that they cannot comment on matters of potential and pending litigation, dan and Jackie.