BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized in Princeton.

BSO said in a release Tuesday that three horses were seized from Fullwood Circle in Princeton and they are searching for the owner.

The claimant has until Oct. 11 to claim the horses before they are sold at public auction. After proper identification, the claimant must pay BSO for the costs of care, custody, and control before the animals are released.

The owner or anyone with information concerning the horses’ ownership should contact Lt. Bruce Bletz at 318-965-2077.