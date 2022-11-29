SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a historic building in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed in a fire in September has lost his battle to keep the city from tearing it down.

A Caddo District Judge on Monday denied Marcus Hunter’s request for an injunction to stop the city from demolishing the building at 114 Texas Street, which Hunter bought from the city in late 2019.

“We are a little bit disappointed that the verdict was denied,” said Hunter’s attorney, Daniel Hunter. “In fact, we thought there would be an opportunity for us to get a little information from the city with respect to the actual demo order.”

Attorneys for the city argued Hunter did not provide enough evidence that the demolition would cause irreparable harm to plans he has to get the funding needed to develop the site.

“I believe that an order is already in place for the demo,” Hunter said. “We’re not certain how fast it is going to occur. It could occur as early as next week. That really is contingent on the city, and that’s also contingent on us not properly exercising the appeal and or taking the writ.”

The building had been vacant for years until it was purchased at auction in 2019. It already had numerous complaints as a hazard due to the building’s deteriorated state until this summer when a fire burned what was left of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damaged remains of a historic building on Texas St. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Smoke billows from 114 Texas St., a historic building in downtown Shreveport destroyed by fire on Sept. 21, 2022. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“I think it is in agreement that that city does want to move forward, as does our client, and we don’t want to stand in the city’s way, no more than they would want to stand in our way. But hopefully, as we move forward, we would have a quality endeavor with them and then both parties can be satisfied regardless of the verdict.”

Hunter says there are several possibilities for the property, but nothing is yet set in stone.

“It could be anything right now. We’re looking at affordable housing, could be mixed-use, commercial. Whatever it may be, we have several plans on the table and hopefully this doesn’t defray us actually going forward with those plans.”

The building is located next to a Shreveport historic site named “Green’s Alley”. According to the Historical Marker Project it was “possibly named for John Grange Green, pioneer Shreveport property owner, and friend of Capt. Shreve, or for Dr. William Mercer Green, who was killed in a duel in this alley, just north of Texas Street, in 1849. South of Texas St., the alley is called Martin’s Lane, for Martin Tally, Mayor of Shreveport, 1867-68, an early developer of property in that block.”

Its history dates back to 1890. Many remember it as the club Humphrey’s In the Square in the 1980s. A lack of maintenance led to the deterioration of the vacant building over the years. In May 2010 the roof at the rear of the building partially collapsed.

In 2017, Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine said the owners, the Dellinger Trust, “put no maintenance into the buildings and were unwilling to sell the buildings and many of the buildings went to the ground, unfortunately. Then over the years, they stopped paying taxes on this building and others. Then it just has become a muddy mess of tax purchasers.”

The Shreveport Historic Preservation Commission met in June 2022 to discuss the possible demolition of the building. According to the meeting minutes, the owner intended to turn the building into housing. Commissioner Jackson estimated it would take six to eight months to rehabilitate the building.

Property Standards submitted a Certificate of Demolition, asserting the structural deterioration posed concerns for safety risks. Commissioner Callaway made the motion to deny the request for demolition, seconded by Commissioner Jernigan. The motion passed with three affirmative votes and none opposed.