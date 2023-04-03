SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Overnight storms in Shreveport Sunday caused power outages, brought down trees, and possibly caused house fires.
SWEPCO’s outage map shows that more than 12,000 people are still without power as of 10:00 a.m. Monday.
Caddo Parish Schools posted an announcement on Facebook Monday morning stating:
“Blanchard Elementary, Claiborne Elementary and Northside Elementary will be closed on Monday, April 3, 2023, due to power outages. A notification will be sent to families and the media announcing when students and staff can return to school.”
A family on Arthur Ave. told firefighters that they left their home after storms caused them to lose power. When they returned, the house was burning. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully involved in flames and smoke coming from the roof. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The family’s cat was believed to be home during the fire, and SFD is still searching for the cat.
In the 500 block of Pierremont Road near Dillingham Avenue, a large tree smashed into a home, crushing the roof.
There were multiple power lines knocked down during the storm. Crews are at the intersection of Kings Hwy. and Linwood Ave. to repair a line that fell over in the storm. Dispatch records show another power line may have fallen on Pierre Ave. near Ashton St.
The storm felled another large tree on the 8500 block of Barksdale Blvd. past Taylortown.
Around 3:47 a.m. a home caught fire on the 4300 block of Magazine St. near State St. The Shreveport Fire Department says there was no one home at the time of the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the home. The structure suffered heavy damage to the roof and back of the building.
Sunday night’s storm felled a large tree in the Blanchard Memorial Cemetery and scattered debris in the area.
Another power line is blocking Baltimore Ave. near Lawhon St. A home on Baltimore Ave. was also seriously damaged during the storm. Several large branches fell on the home and a tree smashed through the side of the building. One street over on Maryland Ave. another home suffered significant storm damage to the roof and front of the home.
Multiple trees are downed and debris is littered across the Hart Athletic Complex in Blanchard. The Blanchard Athletic Club said in a Facebook post Monday morning that the ballpark is closed until further notice. The cages and fields are closed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available