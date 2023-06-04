SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two fires broke out within an hour of each other overnight, which destroyed 2 Shreveport homes and impacted two families.

The first call occurred at 2:49 a.m. for a house fire on the 1800 block of Warrington Pl. Firefighters arrived to find the single-story home engulfed in flames. Crews brought the blaze under control by 3:20 a.m.

The home sustained heavy fire damage. Officials say the home was vacant and no injuries were reported. The Shreveport Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

At 3:31 a.m., SFD crews responded to a second fire emergency on the 2900 block of West College St. in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived within one minute and found two two-story homes destroyed and a third heavily damaged. Officials say two homes were fully engulfed in flames and a third home had visible smoke and flames coming from the side of the building.

Crews were able to limit damage to the third home to moderate damage. It took 40 firefighters and 13 fire units to bring the blaze under control.

Officials say paramedics checked two families affected by the fires, including two adults with five kids and two adults with pets. They were no injuries reported.

SFD contacted the Red Cross to assist both families. Shreveport Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of both fires.