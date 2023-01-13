SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries will hold a media conference Friday morning after someone broke into the Shreveport campus.

A representative with WOGM said Pastor James McMenis will share details of the incident during the media event.

McMenis was moved by immense emotions as he shared the news that the building was targeted. He also reassured the public the buildings protocols thankfully protected it from any extreme damage and service will continue as scheduled on Sunday.

Sarah Causey, McMenis’ assistant, said there is church surveillance video of the break-in and alleged attempted arson of the building.

From the surveillance video, they gathered a single male acting alone driving in a black Chevy and arrived at the church with a bucket of flammable liquid. They believe he burned himself on his hands and possibly his face from his attempt at arson.

The Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the WOGM location at 6645 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and are investigating.