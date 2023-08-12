SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport will host its graduation ceremony this weekend and one student has gone above and beyond in his time there.

Ernesto Pena will graduate from the School of Allied Health Professionals.

He earned two degrees along the way. First to become a respiratory therapist then a Master of Physicians Studies to be a physician assistant. He is also the first student to serve as president of the Student Government Association while obtaining his degrees.

“So that first degree was so special to me because it taught me how to think clearly even when things are chaotic. It changed my life and I made some of the best friends and some of the best mentor relationships,” Pena said.

LSU Health Shreveport is hosting its ceremony for 75 graduates Saturday afternoon.