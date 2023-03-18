SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the food truck market expands in Shreveport-Bossier, so do the creative culinary offerings available for area foodies.

Brewteafull Cafe launched in Shreveport-Bossier during Black Friday in 2022. The food truck brought something new and unique to locals, offering coffees, energy drinks, expressos, teas, and breakfast pastries.

Syndey Wilkerson, the owner and operator moved to the area from North Carolina with her 1-year-old daughter and husband in June of 2022.

Their goal is to eventually open a brick-and-mortar location where she will employ adults with intellectual disabilities. Wilkerson allows high school students to volunteer alongside her to experience operating a food truck business and creating delicious refreshments. She said she is excited to keep servicing this area and is grateful that the community welcomed her with open arms.

Catch Brewteafull Cafe at these upcoming events:

Shamrock Shuffle – March 18, 2023, First Baptist Church Shreveport

Benton Corndog Busker Arts Festival – Saturday, March 19, 2023, Benton’s Farmer Market

For more information about menu items, food truck locations, or operating hours, visit the Brewteafull Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.