SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whether you want to try a new type of cuisine, have a sweet tooth you can’t ignore, or want to learn more about food options in SBC, here are some new spots and returning favorites.

Dripp Doughnuts

Michelle and Caleb King started Dripp Doughnuts in a food truck at the Shreveport Farmer’s Market over a year ago. After their gourmet doughnuts received enthusiastic feedback from the community, they decided to open a brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Shreveport. Michelle says they’ve had a lot of traffic since their grand opening on March 4, and the community is excited to have a new coffee and breakfast spot before heading to work.

“We’re not a grab-and-go doughnut shop,” says Michelle. “We really want people to come hang out. We’ve created an ambiance for that and a really fun space for people to socialize, bring their kids, bring their family.”

Dripp Doughnuts stands out for its unique flavors, including cookies n’ cream, blueberry cheesecake, praline, bacon caramel and s’mores. The shop introduces new flavors, like this month’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, regularly.

Once a week, their Nashville Hot Chicken truck sets up behind the shop, offering buttermilk fried chicken, homemade pickles, sweet coleslaw, and twice-fried fries. Other savory options include Dripp Doughnuts’ spicy boudin, smoked chicken provolone, and sausage cheddar kolaches.

Dripp Doughnuts display counter (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Dripp Doughnuts (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Gourmet doughnuts in display counter at Dripp Doughnuts (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Dripp Hot Chicken truck (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Dripp Doughnuts dining room (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Pastries cooling at Dripp Doughnuts (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Heaven showing pastries to customers at Dripp Doughnuts (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Dripp Hot Chicken truck (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Address: 421 Market St, Shreveport, LA 71101

BesTea

BesTea is not new but they after some upgrades, they are holding a grand re-opening in April.

If you love boba tea, then check them out. The restaurant offers authentic boba tea, Asian baked goods, and more. BesTea will celebrate the Cambodian New Year and the shop’s upgrades with a community event. Co-owner Lang Earb said the first 100 customers to visit on April 15 will get free boba tea for a year!

Some of the changes include a large mural the length of the shop featuring characters from one of the most popular animation studios in Japan, and other enhancements. The grand reopening will be quite an event, with vendors and charity organizations on hand. Customers can also enjoy live music while they grab a drink and check out the changes to the space.

After years of driving to Dallas, Lang opened a homemade-style boba shop in Shreveport in Feb. 2022. BesTea imports all of its tea and snacks from Japan and Taiwan. They make their fresh boba in-house and the tea is brewed in small batches to ensure it’s always fresh.

The extensive menu is full of flavor options and add-ins, including fresh fruit, flavored jellies, and custard. Customers can also choose from several non-dairy and alternative sweetener options. Try some of their locally sourced Black Bayou coffee for more of a pick-me-up.

“Our menu keeps diversifying and expanding because people keep giving us feedback, and we take it into our heart, and we adjust it to make sure that everyone is happy and loves to be here,” says Lang.

Customers also come for the great community. The restaurant hosts Smash Brothers tournaments and trivia nights. You can also join in on a game of chess or Dungeons & Dragons.

Boba tea sealing machine (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

BesTea Boba Tea (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shopping center on Youree Dr. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Lang Earb pouring fresh boba tea (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

BesTea menu screens (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

BesTea fruit options (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Tea and snacks at BesTea (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Colorful mural in BesTea (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Jelly and custard add-ins at BesTea (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Address: 3950 Youree Dr Suite 160, Shreveport, LA 71105

Zion Salvadorean Restaurant

This family-owned business opened on March 1 in the old Boom Boom Grill Wings & Rice building. The delicious menu offers authentic Latin dishes, including items unique to Salvadorean cooking. Their food is completely fresh and made from scratch.

Unique Salvadorean items on the menu include Yuca Frita (served with cabbage, tomato sauce, and pico de Gallo), Empanadas de Plátano (fried plantains with rice pudding inside), Canoas de Platano (stuffed plantain canoes) and Papitas Fritas (like french fries with drizzled ketchup, mayo, shredded cheese, and sauce). They also serve a light, sweet juice from cashew fruit called Marañon. But their signature dish is the Zion Churrasco, which comes with marinated beef, sausage, rice and beans, a fresh salad, and tortillas.

Zion Salvadorean Restaurant also includes a bakery where locals can grab some bread and coffee for a traditional breakfast.

Zion Churrasco at Zion Salvadorean Restaurant (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Front of Zion Salvadorean Restaurant (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Bakery inside of Zion Salvadorean Restaurant (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Pork pupusas at Zion Salvadorean Restaurant (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Zion Churrasco at Zion Salvadorean Restaurant (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Zion Salvadorean Restaurant menu front (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Zion Salvadorean Restaurant back panel (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Zion Salvadorean Restaurant menu center (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Address: 3325 LA-782-2, Bossier City, LA 71112

Bossier City Farmer’s Market

It is not a brick-and-mortar store, but that gives visitors the perfect opportunity to browse all the delicious treat options. The Bossier City Farmers Market opens Saturday, April 1. They’re open every Saturday through November and host more than 75 vendors a week.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., visitors can shop for local veggies and fruits, baked goods, smoothies, art, leather and woodworking, and more. The market hosts several food trucks and free live music every Saturday. This year they’ve added a new indoor customer seating area inside the Pierre Bossier Mall.

The free event also offers kids’ activities and is leashed pet friendly.

Tables full of fruit for sale (Source: Bossier Farmer’s Market)



Tomatoes for sale on display (Source: Bossier Farmer’s Market)

Fresh fruit salad for sale (Source: Bossier Farmer’s Market)

Bossier Farmer’s Market (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Bossier Farmer’s Market (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Address: 2950 E. Texas St. on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall