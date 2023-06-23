SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The aftermath of last Friday’s storm has created a significant impact on people’s finances.

Many Shreveport residents without power were forced to discard perishables and/or sustained significant damage to their homes. One Shreveport resident says having no power has taken a ‘hit’ to his wallet.

“I’m on low income. fixed income and it takes a hit and um, I’m just hanging out here and letting my place cool off a bit more and enjoying the food,” says Shreveport resident, Toby Tyler.

Tyler says financial assistance helps him pay for food and gives him peace of mind.

“I get food stamp assistance and I’m hoping that’ll come through. They’re telling us they’re going to put some more – extra funds – to help with that,” says Toby Tyler.

Red Cross provides financial assistance to people who have structural damage to their homes, regardless of income.

“Anybody is eligible, it’s all based on the damage that was done to your home, so um, you know we will, we will go, we will speak with anybody, there’s no income requirement,” says the Executive Director of Red Cross’s Northwest Louisiana Chapter, Karen McCoy.

McCoy said a case worker will assess the home to provide individualized assistance. In addition, they can refer you to their partners who can help with clothing and food.

Caddo Community Action Agency (CCAA) can help with Rental Assistance and Low-Income energy assistance based on income.

“Income, number in the household, for a family of four for example what have you. If they are living in a situation where they are below the poverty-line stuff like that they could be eligible for assistance,” President of CCAA, Laurance Guidry.

If you are in need of financial assistance and/or sustained damage to your home call 1-800-RED CROSS.