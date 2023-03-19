BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A record-breaking amount of trash was collected from South Bossier to Plain Dealing, and volunteers were rewarded with crawfish, hamburgers, and hot dogs as the Operation Clean Sweep campaign came to a close this week.

According to Keep Bossier Beautiful’s Executive Director, Lynn Bryan, 9.4 tons of debris was collected during the campaign. Those numbers break down to 7,750 lbs. of household goods, 6,500 lbs. of bagged trash, 1,760 lbs. of used tires, and 2,780 lbs. of metal now being readied for recycling.

A record-breaking amount of trash was collected during the Operation Clean Sweep campaign came to a close this week. Image: BPSO

The turnout pleased Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington, who credits the success of the event to Bryan. He also expressed appreciation for other community members who lent their support, including Bossier City’s Mayor Tommy Chandler, and Bossier Parish Police Jury President Doug Rimmer.

Shane’s Seafood boiled crawfish and served up Bar-B-Q to the volunteers, and the Bossier Rotary Club provided hamburgers and hotdogs as members of the community spent time together after accomplishing such a worthy goal.

“We should strive to keep Bossier Parish clean on a daily basis, and not just one day a year,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I encourage everyone to take pride in where we live and do their part to keep Bossier beautiful.”