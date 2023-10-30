Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The opening weekend for the State Fair of Louisiana brought fun, food, safety, music, and much more.

The fairgrounds have a variety of attractions for all to enjoy, from art and animals to turkey legs and a magic show. There are even free concerts with featured musical artists like Bigg Robb.

Bigg Robb said this is the fifth time he has been invited to headline the fair, and he is excited to bring contemporary blues, modern gospel, and Southern soul to Shreveport.

“It’s so many songs, and we only have a certain amount of time. You know, so many songs to squeeze in within an hour. And we’re going to do our best to play all the fan favorites, ‘Shake Shack,’ ‘Please Don’t Judge Me,’ ‘Grown and Sexy,’ ‘If I Get Drunk Tonight’, ‘Oh My Goodness,'” said Bigg Robb.

To ensure everyone can enjoy the fair and all its activities, new guidelines have been implemented to prioritize safety.

Firefighters and police officers walk throughout the fairgrounds; there are big-size restrictions, curfews for minors at 6 P.M. without an adult, and metal detectors at the gate.

“Me, I’m this way. I try to get home before dark, which I know things happen in the daytime too. But, yeah, I feel safe. You know I got all these police around here,” said Shreveport resident Norman Davis.

Another resident, a mother with her daughter, shared the sentiment of appreciating the extra precaution measures.

“I like how they’re making you walk through the metal detectors, you know, whenever you come in and everything now. Yeah, it takes a little longer to get in sometimes, but hey, it’s worth it,” said the Crowder family.

The fair has many attractions and events that will go on until November 12th. However, the fun can only be enjoyed when the community feels safe.

With the new protocols, the State Fair of Louisiana is doing its part in creating a family-friendly environment.

“Everybody, you know, just being smart about it. The fair is still safe, it’s still fun, and it’s still going to be a great time, but we all do need to be mindful of what’s going on in this day and age,” said Bigg Robb.