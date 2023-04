This Saturday, April 1st marks the opening day of the 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market. It takes place from 9am-1pm in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.

The local market is filled with more than 75 food vendors, activities for kids, and live music. The event is also has free admission/parking and is pet-friendly.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This year also brings a new, indoor customer seating area inside of the mall.

The market will run every Saturday through November.