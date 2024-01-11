SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that allows for open containers in the downtown entertainment district; however, the city is still tweaking the specifics of the changes.

Businesses would have to follow the “56 Point Plan” that is currently on the books while the council continues to develop the legislation.

Downtown Shreveport allowed open containers between 2003 and 2008, and businesses would utilize different colored cups and wristbands for those taking their beverages outside.

Before the council made their decision, they asked Police Chief Wayne Smith why he thought the open container law was then rolled back.

“I think there were a lot of things that caused it to fail. I do recall it was very nice. I recall there was some really nice restaurants my and family would go to listen to the music when they had live entertainment with music more suited to my particular taste. But I think some trouble did start to erupt, and over time there, were less and less people patronizing the area. So I think a lot of things caused it to fail. Not just because of what it was, but a lot of things caused it to fail,” Chief Smith told the council.

Smith said he would work with the council to lay out further details of the legislation.

He said what he would need most is for businesses to regulate the controlled access in and out of their establishments so his officers could remain mobile on the streets. Similar to how Beale Street in Memphis allows for an open container district through controlled access.

He said as a police officer, he would never fully support anything alcohol-related but would do what is necessary to help the downtown area thrive.

Council members supported the open container ordinance as a way to attract new business to the entertainment district, which has dwindled to very few places left operating.

“I think there’s great value to this. I’m okay with passing it, and then we actually strategically look at how we are going to do what we are doing. If we can’t do it, then we can’t do it, and it doesn’t happen. I would like to get the ball rolling,” said Jim Taliaferro of District C.

Council members said the legislation will be ongoing, and they will work with current and future businesses to make sure the rules are in place and being followed.