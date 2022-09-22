SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition will join Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, and other city leaders to provide an update on the progress of the civil rights museum Thursday afternoon.

The North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition and the City of Shreveport are working together to complete a construction project at the Old Galilee Baptist Church located at 854 Williamson St. The work is underway will stabilize the historic building, which will serve as the first civil rights museum in north Louisiana.

Old Galilee Baptist Church was built by formerly enslaved Blacks, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. preached there and held meetings to further organize the civil rights movement in 1958 and 1962. In 1984, Old Galilee Baptist Church was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The plans to desegregate Caddo Parish Schools were laid out at Old Galilee as well.

The project update comes on the 59-year anniversary of two significant moments in Shreveport‘s civil rights history. The beating of the late Reverend Harry Blake at Little Union Baptist Church and the student-led protests at Booker T. Washington High School the day after Rev. Blake’s attack.

A project of this scope is a costly endeavor, and the NLCRC is raising the additional funds needed to bring the civil rights museum to fruition.

Members of the NLCRC will share details on funding goals to ensure project completion.